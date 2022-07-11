DES MOINES, Iowa — Abortion remains legal in Iowa but that didn’t stop reproductive rights advocates from gathering at the Iowa State Capitol to ensure they continue to have a choice.

Several thousand people gathered Sunday afternoon in support of abortion rights and safe access to those services.

According to the New York Times, abortions are now banned in ten states after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Trigger laws are expected to ban abortions in Idaho, North Dakota, Tennessee and Wyoming. Three other states had abortion bans blocked by their local courts.

Local organizations including ACLU Iowa, Planned Parenthood and the League of Women Voters hosted the Iowans for Reproductive Freedom Rally from noon until 2 p.m. Rally supporters say despite Iowans still having a choice when it comes to their bodily autonomy, it was vital to stand up and fight to keep it.

“If this is all I can do, to protest and vote, that’s what I’m going to do because women need reproductive rights. It’s dangerous and women can die and women did die and they’ll start to die again if they cannot get the help that they need,” said Brenda Double from Des Moines.

Myia Hoag joined the thousands in attendance and talked about the importance of the general election when it comes to keeping abortion safe and legal in Iowa.

“We have a Governor and too many politicians that are anti-choice and that will fight to get rid of all of it. It’s very important to think about who you are voting for,” said Hoag.

Last week a mandatory 24-hour waiting period for those seeking an abortion went into place in Iowa, with groups including Planned Parenthood complying with the measure.