March 31 is the 13th annual Transgender Day of Visibility, an awareness day dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of transgender and gender nonconforming people. Illinois lawmakers and advocates marked the day by raising awareness of the work that still needs to be done to achieve trans justice and mourning LGBTQ+ lives lost due to hate crimes and suicides.

State Senator Kimberly Lightford said she’s a proud mother of a transgender person and addressed the people of Illinois and across the nation, saying that that while strides have been made, there is still much work to be done.

Nearly 240 anti-LGBTQ laws have been introduced throughout the country this year.