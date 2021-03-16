Trial management conference scheduled for man charged with killing Mollie Tibbetts

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A trial management conference has been scheduled for Wednesday in the case of the man charged with killing Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.

Online court records filed Monday show the court determined the trial management conference was necessary for the case against Cristhian Rivera.

Rivera is accused of killing Tibbetts, who was a 20-year-old University of Iowa student at the time of her death. She disappeared while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn in July of 2018. Her body was found just over a month later, concealed in a cornfield after police say Rivera led them to the location.

There have been several delays in Rivera’s trial while his attorneys argued portions of his alleged confession to police should be excluded from evidence and because of judicial orders pushing jury trials back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rivera’s first-degree murder trial is currently scheduled for May 17, 2021. Pre-trial publicity in the case prompted his attorneys to seek a jury outside of Poweshiek County in an effort for Rivera to receive a fair trial. Initially, the trial was moved to Woodbury County but will now be held in Scott County.

The Wednesday trial management conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and is being held via teleconference.