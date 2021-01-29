Trump-supporting western Illinois couple charged in U.S. Capitol riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Federal authorities say they have charged an Illinois couple who posed for a photograph inside the U.S. Capitol decked out in Trump attire during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

Christina Gerding, 46, and Jason Gerding, 50, of Quincy were arrested Thursday on charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

In a criminal complaint, federal authorities say posts on Jason Gerding’s social media accounts include references to the conspiracy theory QAnon.

The two are among a handful of Illinois residents who have been charged in the violent assault on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.