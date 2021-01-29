Trump-supporting western Illinois couple charged in U.S. Capitol riot

Federal authorities say they have charged an Illinois couple who posed for a photograph inside the U.S. Capitol decked out in Trump attire during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.
Christina Gerding, 46, and Jason Gerding, 50, of Quincy were arrested Thursday on charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
In a criminal complaint, federal authorities say posts on Jason Gerding’s social media accounts include references to the conspiracy theory QAnon.
The two are among a handful of Illinois residents who have been charged in the violent assault on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.