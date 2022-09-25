DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning.

The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East University Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to the scene and discovered one adult female in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

Another adult female arrived at a hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds. The female was at the same party as the other female victim when she was shot, the police said. Both victims are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the police department is still investigating the incident.