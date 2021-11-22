Volunteers help deliver Thanksgiving meal kits to central Iowa veterans

POLK CITY, Iowa — Hundreds of volunteers gathered at American Legion Post 232 in Polk City to assemble and deliver Thanksgiving meal kits to veterans.

American Legion Post 232 held its annual Holiday for Heroes event Sunday morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and American Legion Post 232 helped deliver 250 meals to veterans in Polk County, Indianola and parts of Dallas and Warren counties.

Holiday for Heroes started eight years ago. American Legion Post 232 later joined and moved it to a bigger location. Bob Coffey, a member of American Legion Post 232, said they started with 15 volunteers and now have more than 100 volunteers.

“This is like the best day of the year. It just makes you feel good. You look forward to coming and doing this and then you see all the volunteers show up and it’s just amazing to see how many people really care and want to come help,” Coffey said.

The kits include ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal with a turkey. Ingredients were donated by Fareway, Hy-Vee and local businesses.

Coffey said their goal for next year is to have an earlier signup and deliver about 400 meal kits.