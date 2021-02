The state of Iowa will launch a new website dedicated to directing Iowans to more information on how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in their community. However, Governor Reynolds stresses Iowans won't be able to schedule an appointment on the site.

The site - www.vaccinate.iowa.gov - will launch on Friday, Governor Reynolds announced at her weekly news conference on Thursday. The site will provide Iowans with up-to-date information on vaccine eligibility and a 'vaccine locator' tool to help Iowans find providers nearby who are offering the vaccine.