ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Does Illinois have a favorite “bad” movie? One study has the answer.

To determine the answer, CenturyLink, a telecommunications company, compiled a list of the lowest-ranked movies of all time using data from IMBd and Rotten Tomatoes. After that, the company analyzed data from Google Trends to figure out which low-rated movie was most googled in each state, picking out the top 15 movies.

Those 15 movies included:

“Cats” (2019) “Crossroads” (2002) “Catwoman” (2004) “365 Days” (2020) “Jack & Jill” (2011) “Slender Man” (2018) “Steel” (1997) “Bratz: The Movie” (2007) “Epic Movie” (2007) “The Room” (2003) “Barb Wire” (1996) “Captain America” (1990) “Gigli” (2003) “Glitter” (2001) “Disaster Movie” (2008)

The study found that Illinois’ favorite “bad” movie was “Catwoman.” The movie tied for second most searched in the study with “Crossroads” and “365 Days.”

Additionally, the movie made “Catwoman” lead actress Halle Berry one of six actors to win both an Oscar and a Razzie. Unlike most nominees, Berry accepted her Razzie in person. For context, the Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzie Awards, is a parody award show that critiques and awards the worst movies of the year, based on their own metrics.

Illinois shares “Catwoman” as the most searched “bad” movie with Michigan, Rhode Island, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Nevada.

The study produced some other noteworthy findings. One is that the “Cats” remake was the most popular low-rated movie on the list with eight states googling it most. It has a 2.8/10 on IMDb and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 19%. Of all the listed movies, “Disaster Movie” has the lowest IMDb score of 1.9. Meanwhile, “The Room” is the highest-scoring movie, boosting a 3.6 on IMDb.