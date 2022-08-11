DES MOINES, IOWA — It’s here! The 2022 Iowa State Fair has arrived.

The gates opened at sunrise on Thursday morning and the first of what officials hope will be more than a million visitors passed through. Getting through those gates may take a little longer this year as security will be checking bags and purses and guests will have to pass through metal detectors. Guns are not allowed on the fairgrounds, with or without a permit.

The Fair also suggests saving time and money by buying your tickets online rather than waiting in line at the ticket offices. Along with the fairground’s parking lots and the street and yard parking in surrounding neighborhoods, the Fair is offering Park & Ride services from DART for just $2 for adults.

The Grandstand lineup for 2022 kicks off with Skillet and guest Dante Brown. Over at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater you can catch rising country singer Ian Munsick at 8:00 p.m. WHO 13 and Prairie Meadows are partnering to bring fairgoers 11 nights of free entertainment on the stage.

Speaking of free entertainment, don’t forget to check out Hello Iowa live every weekday of the fair at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater. Megan Reuther will be there with special guests including performers, contest winners, WHO 13 friends and more. You can watch the show live each weekday at 11 a.m.