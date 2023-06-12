The experts keep saying people need to eat four to five servings of fruits and vegetables every day. Ever wonder which vegetable is the most popular in the country? How much does Iowa or Illinois really love corn? Green Giant, the vegetable company, surveyed 5,100 Americans in advance of National Eat Your Vegetables Day on Saturday, June 17 to find out.

For the first time since the survey’s inception in 2018, broccoli didn’t rank as the nation’s top veggie. For the first time, corn has been named the most popular vegetable in the U.S. It was chosen as the favorite in 32 states, with broccoli, green beans, spinach, carrots and brussels sprouts rounding out the list. Oddly enough, even though Iowa is the largest corn producer in the country, they chose broccoli as their favorite vegetable. More than one out of three Americans agree with Iowa, at least when it comes to a favorite veggie.

Sorry bunnies, carrots have been dropped from the list as a top vegetable. They were pushed out of contention by a newcomer to the list – green beans.

