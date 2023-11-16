Get into the holiday groove at the Seasonal Sights and Sounds of Sterling Downtown Christmas Walk on Friday, December 1, starting at 5 p.m.

The tree lighting ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Library Plaza, 102 W. Third Street, featuring live entertainment and Santa and Mrs. Claus’ arrival. The Sterling Theater will also be lit for the season. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with children during the activities at Santa’s Workshop on Fourth Street between First Avenue and Locust Street following the lighting. The Workshop will have free games and activities for children and families.

Visitors can enjoy free horse and carriage rides by Carriage Springs Farms through downtown Sterling from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. 3D Sound Company is providing holiday music for the event. A fireworks show over the Sterling riverfront starting at 8 p.m. brings the evening to a close.

Visitors can also explore the holiday inflatables at Dale Park and indulge in a photo op and live entertainment. Some downtown businesses will be open later for shopping and dining. Some locations are offering special deals and discounts on their merchandise.

For a complete list of holiday activities, click here. For more information, call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at (815) 625-2400 or Sterling Main Street at (815) 626-8610.