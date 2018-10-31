Stinky's House of Horrors continues to give back to the Muscatine community Video Video Video Video Video Video

It's a big night for Halloween lovers!

An addition to trick-or-treaters getting ready, haunted houses are also preparing for the night of fright today. That includes Stinky's House of Horrors in Muscatine, Iowa.

Not only does that house terrify those who visit, but it also lends a helping hand to those in need. To get in, you need a non-perishable food donation. That will help the Muscatine Salvation Army Food Pantry.

Stinky's goal is to collect 5,000 pounds of food this Halloween.

Local 4's Andrea Medina checked out the haunted house and how it's making a positive impact in the community.

Stinky's House of Horrors is ONLY open TONIGHT. It's located at 911 East 11th Street Muscatine, IA. For more information on the haunted house, you can click here.