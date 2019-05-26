Stray bullets fly in East Moline neighborhood in police shooting and foot chase

A quiet East Moline neighborhood is reacting to a shooting between a suspect and police.

Local 4 News was first on the scene last night around 7:40. Police say a failed traffic stop led to a short chase that ended at 40th avenue and 7th street, in East Moline.

That’s when investigators say the passenger 25-year-old Darold Strunk got out of the vehicle, and fired a gun in the direction of the squads.Two officers returned fire.

“Like bullets were straying everywhere, like all over.” Amalia Sereno, who did not want to appear of camera, is one of the neighbors on 40th ave and 7th street whose home was hit by stray bullets. “It like missed by kids by inches.”

One through her bedroom window and two through her daughter’s bedroom. She says that amount of gunfire was unnecessary. “It’s not why or what he did or whatever its how much forced they used to take him down,” she shares.

Sereno’s home is one of three homes that was struck by the gunfire. As police say, 25-year-old Darold Strunk ran east across 7th street toward the neighborhood still holding the gun.

He was taken in custody after a short foot chase. One neighbor says he’s still processing what he witnessed, from start to finish.



“I ain’t gonna lie I’m still shaken, I’ve still been worried,” says Tyleic Neely. Neely says the suspect ran across the street into someone’s yard while shooting at the officers. ” Whenever a police officer is involved in a use of source situation where a firearm is discharged, it is our policy to request the integrity task force to investigate,” says Chief John Reynolds of the East Moline Police Department. As the investigation continues,

Neely says this is an incident his quiet neighborhood will remember. “I think we’re all, i think this is a day we’re all not going to forget.,” he shares.

The suspect is being treated for gun-shot wounds in a nearby hospital. He is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Bond is set at $750,000 dollars. Additional charges are expected.