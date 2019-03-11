Street closures begin for I-74 bridge project
A number of closures begin Monday as part of the Interstate 74 bridge project.
+ 21st Street will be closed between 5th and 6th Avenues to allow contractors to construct a retaining wall and reconstruct 21st Street. The street will remain closed through the duration of the I-74 construction project.
+ There will be intermittent nighttime lane closures on Iowa-bound and Illinois-bound I-74 south of 7th Avenue between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. to allow contractors to install overhead signs. All on- and off-ramps will remain open. Motorists should watch for changing traffic patterns. The work is anticipated to be completed in approximately two weeks.
+ Southbound 19th Street will be reduced to one lane from 11th Avenue to Avenue of the Cities to allow contractors to construct a noise wall. The work will be completed in approximately three weeks.
