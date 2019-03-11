Street closures begin for I-74 bridge project

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Interstate 74 bridge on February 26, 2019. (Carter Pease, OurQuadCities.com)

A number of closures begin Monday as part of the Interstate 74 bridge project.

+ 21st Street will be closed between 5th and 6th Avenues to allow contractors to construct a retaining wall and reconstruct 21st Street. The street will remain closed through the duration of the I-74 construction project.

+ There will be intermittent nighttime lane closures on Iowa-bound and Illinois-bound I-74 south of 7th Avenue between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. to allow contractors to install overhead signs. All on- and off-ramps will remain open. Motorists should watch for changing traffic patterns. The work is anticipated to be completed in approximately two weeks.

+ Southbound 19th Street will be reduced to one lane from 11th Avenue to Avenue of the Cities to allow contractors to construct a noise wall. The work will be completed in approximately three weeks.