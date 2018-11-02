Student Hunger Drive wraps six week competition Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Students from 17 area high-schools ended a friendly competition to fight hunger in the Quad Cities.

Students collected 624,019 meals in six weeks for the 33rd annual Student Hunger Drive for the River Bend Foodbank.

Last year, students collected 354,000 meals.

One in eight people locally struggle with food insecurity.

To learn more and to help donate, go to the River Bend Foodbank website here. https://riverbendfoodbank.org/