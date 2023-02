Good Friday morning and I bet we are all happy that it’s Friday! It will be a chilly Friday with temps in the lower 30’s but feel like temps will be in the 20’s. Look to see plenty of sunshine throughout the day today!

The weekend will shape up to be a fantastic one as temps will be in the lower 40’s on Saturday with sunny skies and mid-40s for Super Bowl Sunday.

Next week temps will climb into the lower 50’s but we are tracking our next weather system for Valentine’s Day.