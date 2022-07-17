Adventureland in Des Moines is the latest company to announce it’s been affected by supply chain issues. A post on their Facebook page says Storm Chaser, a swing ride that spins riders at 35 mph, will not open this summer due to “ongoing challenges with (the) supply chain.” The post goes on to state that the park is working with the ride’s manufacturer and hopes to have it available again in 2023.

Another popular ride, the Sidewinder, is also temporarily out of commission. Sidewinder combines spinning and swinging to thrill riders. The park is waiting on parts to complete maintenance work on the ride and urges visitors to watch their Facebook page for updates.

The Sky Ride, used to give an aerial view of the park and/or quickly ferry guests from one end to the other, is also temporarily closed. It is currently undergoing an extensive safety review.

