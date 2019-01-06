Support and Solidarity for Clinton Fire Department and Firefighter
Clinton, Iowa - The loss of a Clinton, Iowa firefighter is being felt beyond the gateway community and throughout the United States.
Messages of support, solidarity and prayers from fire, police and law enforcement departments in the Quad Cities and beyond for Clinton Firefighter and Charlotte, Iowa Fire Chief Eric Hosette.
Since the news broke Saturday afternoon, Facebook posts have been appearing sending condolences.
Departments in Iowa City and Altoona, Iowa are also paying their respects.
Local Four News also spoke with David Hereid, a former volunteer firefighter and paramedic.
He said he knows a couple people working for the Clinton Fire Department and has been following along ith developments listing to the scanner.
Hereid told Local Four News, this is one of the dangers firefighters face everything they respond to a call.
He said when most people are running away from the danger, they're running towards it.
"They can turn from the routine call to very serious in the blink of an eye. A heartbeat, in a second," said Hereid. "One step in the wrong direction, or not having good footing changes your day."
He added, "It effects everyone in that field of work because we know what they're going through."
Hereid told Local Four News he is sending his prayers and condolences to Hosette's family and the members of the Clinton Fire Department.
Hereid said, "It hurts man, to know that a bother or a sister has fallen."
Hereid told Local Four News during his career, he's dealt with silo fires and said they're incredibly difficult and dangerous.
He added, at ADM firefighters have to consider little things like grain dust and major concerns like ethanol that can increase the hazards responders are under.
More Stories
-
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) - Congo's top electoral official says the…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - Lady Gaga is poised to win not one, but two awards…
-
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A twice-convicted murderer who had repeatedly said…