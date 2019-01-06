Support and Solidarity for Clinton Fire Department and Firefighter

Clinton, Iowa - The loss of a Clinton, Iowa firefighter is being felt beyond the gateway community and throughout the United States.

Messages of support, solidarity and prayers from fire, police and law enforcement departments in the Quad Cities and beyond for Clinton Firefighter and Charlotte, Iowa Fire Chief Eric Hosette.

Since the news broke Saturday afternoon, Facebook posts have been appearing sending condolences.

Thoughts and prayers to the families and all involved. Posted by Scott County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 5, 2019

The Family at Medic EMS sends our support to the Clinton Fire Department and the their families during this tragic time. We stand with you. Posted by MEDIC EMS on Saturday, January 5, 2019

The Clinton, IA Fire Department has suffered a tremendous loss today. A firefighter has died in the line of duty. Please keep all Clinton firefighters and their families in your thoughts and prayers. Posted by Silvis Fire Department on Saturday, January 5, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers to the injured firefighter and to the family of the deceased firefighter. Posted by Village of Hampton Police Department on Saturday, January 5, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the men and women of the Clinton Fire Department and their families during this difficult time! Posted by Davenport Police Department on Saturday, January 5, 2019

From all of us at the Fulton Police Department, our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved in this tragedy. Posted by Fulton Police Department on Saturday, January 5, 2019

Our thoughts are with the Clinton Fire Department as they mourn the loss of one of their firefighters. Another... Posted by Rock Falls Police Department in Rock Falls, Illinois on Saturday, January 5, 2019

We are deeply saddened for our brothers and sisters from Clinton today. We will stand beside you and your families during your extremely difficult times. Posted by Davenport Association of Professional Firefighters Local #17 on Saturday, January 5, 2019

We are deeply saddened by the news out of Clinton. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Clinton Fire Department, the... Posted by Bettendorf Police Department on Saturday, January 5, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters involved. God speed! Posted by Bellevue Fire and Rescue on Saturday, January 5, 2019

Departments in Iowa City and Altoona, Iowa are also paying their respects.

I80 almost to exit 240 in Iowa city. Iowa City Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 610 Photo credit: Corrinne Posted by Quad City Fire Wire on Saturday, January 5, 2019

Local Four News also spoke with David Hereid, a former volunteer firefighter and paramedic.

He said he knows a couple people working for the Clinton Fire Department and has been following along ith developments listing to the scanner.

Hereid told Local Four News, this is one of the dangers firefighters face everything they respond to a call.

He said when most people are running away from the danger, they're running towards it.

"They can turn from the routine call to very serious in the blink of an eye. A heartbeat, in a second," said Hereid. "One step in the wrong direction, or not having good footing changes your day."

He added, "It effects everyone in that field of work because we know what they're going through."

Hereid told Local Four News he is sending his prayers and condolences to Hosette's family and the members of the Clinton Fire Department.

Hereid said, "It hurts man, to know that a bother or a sister has fallen."

Hereid told Local Four News during his career, he's dealt with silo fires and said they're incredibly difficult and dangerous.

He added, at ADM firefighters have to consider little things like grain dust and major concerns like ethanol that can increase the hazards responders are under.