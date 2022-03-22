A 19-year-old Davenport man faces a charge of first-degree murder after police say he shot, stabbed and killed a 16-year-old on Friday.

Malachi Vanderpool also faces a charge of control of a firearm by a felon, court records say. He was booked into Scott County Jail at 11:14 p.m. Monday, jail records show.

The Friday incident

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive in Davenport for a report of gunfire.

According to arrest affidavits, Vanderpool drove to that area to find the victim. After he found the victim, Vanderpool approached him and “willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation” stabbed the victim, and then used a firearm to shoot him.

The victim died of the injuries he suffered in the shooting and stabbing incident, which was recorded on surveillance video, affidavits say.

Vanderpool had a gun used to shoot the victim, whom police later identified as 16-year-old Tylan Sanders. Shell casings were located at the scene, affidavits say.

Vanderpool has previous felony convictions for criminal gang participation (2017) and control of a firearm by a felon (2020,) affidavits say.

Vanderpool is being held on $1 million in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliinary hearing April 1 in Scott County Court, according to court records.