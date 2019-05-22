Police pursue vehicle into alley, hear gunshot, find man shot in head
The wound appears to be self-inflicted
One person is in critical condition after shooting himself in the head this morning.
It happened in the alley between 14 and 15th Avenues by 45th Street around 8:30.
Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said they were called to help Davenport Police with a traffic stop related to an ongoing investigation.
Rock Island officers said they heard a gun shot coming from the car when they were pulling it over.
Police told us when they approached the car, a man was found shot in the head sitting in the back with others inside the car.
"The individual that sustained the gunshot wound was a male in his mid-20s," VenHuizen said. "I cannot tell you if he is the primary suspect in the Davenport investigation or not at this point."
The man was rushed to a hospital.
Police say the other people in the car were detained for questioning including teenagers.
A tactical team was also called to search a house they believe is connected.
But no one else was found inside.
EARLIER UPDATE
Police located a suspect in a car and pursued it into an alley. That's when officers heard one gunshot and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head in the car.
That prompted a search of the house for additional suspects, but police found no one.
The man was transported to the hospital.
Rock Island Police tells Local 4 News they were called to assist Davenport Police in the investigation.
EARLIER UPDATE
Police appear to have entered the house.
EARLIER UPDATE
A SWAT team is on the scene at 45th Street and 15th Avenue in Rock Island, calling for a suspect to get out of a house.
Neighbor tells Local 4 News that police activity started shortly before 8:45 a.m.
