Temperatures Remain Above Average

For most of March so far, temperatures have stayed decently above average.

March typically sees average highs in the low 40s, but most of March so far as been much warmer. As highs have stayed in the low 50s with a couple of highs in the 60s!

As we head into this weekend, we are once again expected to be well above the average! Highs are expected to rise into the mid 60s, being more than 20º above the average!

By the rest of the week we are expected to remain above average as highs will be staying in the low to mid 50s, but rain is on the way.

