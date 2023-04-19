It will be a warm day today as temperatures climb into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s this afternoon. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an isolated shower or two.

A cold front will slide through the QCA Thursday bringing showers and storms into the QCA. We will have a couple of rounds of storms. The first round is expected to arrive by daybreak and there is a marginal chance for a strong storm or two. Then I think we see some dry time before wave two arrives around 2 pm. Hail and winds are the main concern with these storms.

Dry and cooler air will then filter in Thursday evening heading into Friday. Saturday will be a cold one with temps in the 40’s with a gusty wind.