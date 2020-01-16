The Good Neighborhood Project hopes to engage neighbors in Davenport

A new project between Davenport and city leaders aims to get neighbors more engaged with their community.



It’s called the Good Neighborhood Project, the idea is to connect neighbors with each other so they know what’s happening in their area.



The project started in Madison, Wisconsin and now Davenport hopes that by starring the project in the Quad Cities it will help make Davenport a safe city.



Steven Fish lives in Davenport and says he’s been part of other community groups and feels the new project is a good idea.



“It’s just going to be a good thing, it permits better communication and awareness of the issue that people living here have,” said Fish.



The City of Davenport is committed to providing the resources it need for the project.



Davenport Police Sergeant Andrew Harris says this will help everyone in the community.



“It’s important to have it here in Davenport just to give citizens basically a playbook of be a good neighborhoods and things we can do to make sure that everybody is safe in Davenport,” said Sgt. Harris.

The first Good Neighborhood Project meeting will be held on Tuesday March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Davenport Police Department Community Room.