The men behind the uniforms: Lt. Eric Hosette and Ff. Adam Cain

CLINTON, Iowa - When Clinton firefighters talk about Eric Hosette and Adam Cain, they can't help but smile.

"Adam came in. He's a fireball," said battalion chief Joel Atkinson. "Eric was a jokester."

Eric served in Clinton for 12 years, but has only been at the station 18 months. Fellow firefighter Darrin Farrell said he's known Adam his whole life and is glad they get to serve together.

"Having somebody like that where we can go, sit down, talk for hours and hours about some of the hardships through work here, it's amazing," he said.

While Eric loved a good laugh, he was dedicated to learning as much as he could about his trade and sharing it with others.

"He'd be sitting there in the recliner reading a fire trade magazine. He'd be reading fire books. He'd be gaining knowledge all the time. He challenged me as battalion chief to keep up with him," Atkinson said.

They're quickly learning the love for Eric and Adam extends far beyond the station's walls.

"They're coming in here just to hug people," said fire chief Mike Brown. "Just to drop off food or flowers or money and they care. They really care about these two guys and the rest of us."

The support is easy to see as the whole community glows red each night. Even the fire station is lit up with the help of Musco Lighting.

The chief says it's making this hard time a little easier.

"We're going to move on and we're going to have a big void to fill, but we're going to get stronger eventually," Brown said. "It's going to take a while, but everybody's doing everything they can to move forward. We're gonna go, go slow."