The Y gives kids a different view of the world

Things got real Monday for a group of teenagers, at least in the form of virtual reality.

The teens are part of the Y’s Achievers Outreach Program.

People with the John Deere Virtual Reality team hosted the demonstration in Davenport.

They delivered a 3-Dimensional lesson for kids whose own reality might be tough at times.

“We want to help teach the youth that necessarily university isn’t the only option as they graduate from high school, so exposing them to trades like this gives them another opportunity to be successful later in life,” said Tyler Dirschel, Director of the Y’s Achievers program.

The Y’s Achievers Outreach Program works with Davenport Kids who’ve had brushes with the law and referred by school counselors.