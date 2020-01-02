There are over 200 new laws in the state of Illinois

There were over 250 new laws that went into effect at the start of 2020 in Illinois.



One law is HB 3711 which will add a changing area in the men’s public restroom. Another new law is HB 1873 will increase fines for illegally passing a school bus in the state of Illinois.



Anthony Greer is a father and an educator who’s glad to know about these laws.



“Being a new dad I think its an awesome law just because there’s been plenty of times where I’ve had my son along or I’ve had to change and you know you’re walking to a bathroom, there not being a changing station makes things more difficult,” said Greer.



Him and his wife Sydney Greer have had to figure out how and where to take care of their child’s needs.



“There’s been time when we’ve been at a restaurant and there’s not even a changing station in the women’s restroom so we’ve had to go to the car to do it,” said Greer.



Anthony believes that with law HB 1873 will make drivers think twice.



“I think its a good change, it’s a nice reminder for people to be safe especially around school buses we can pass city buses but you can’t pass school buses,” said Greer.