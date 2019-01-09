There's a battle over hay bales in Wataga

WATAGA, Illinois - A Knox County woman says she's out of options to end a long-running dispute with a neighbor, but the village president says he's done everything he can to help.

Linda Ledbetter has lived in Wataga, Illinois for 25 years, but she says... the last 16 months have been unbearable because her neighbor is stacking hay bales by her fence.

She told Local 4 News there's mold growing in the bales.

"It makes my family sick," Ledbetter said. "We wheeze, we cough and sneeze. We get pneumonia from it. You know, we all have asthma now."

It's also bringing in pests. Ledbetter said she's had snakes and mice in the house and caught raccoons and opossums in traps outside.

"It needs to be away from residential property," she said.

Ledbetter says no one will help her, but Wataga Village President Eli Calkins said he thought they had.

"We thought we had all the problems solved," he told Local 4 News.

Calkins said Ledbetter and her lawyer spoke with him in October, but they were only concerned about extending her fence so her neighbor couldn't block her driveway.

He said he didn't know the hay was still an issue.

"[Her neighbor is] just a small local farmer," Calkins said. "I can't tell him where to stack his hay. It's his property. He can use his property as he sees fit."

Calkins said there's no code about preventing mold because it can't be stopped. He also said it doesn't help that Ledbetter's house is still zoned for agriculture, so there's nothing else he can do.

"If you've got a disagreement, you should try to come to an agreement between yourselves," Calkins said.

Ledbetter said she's tried that, so now she wants to see new ordinances in place that say hay bales can't be so close to someone else's house.

"Somebody needs to step up and say, you know, 'This is not right. This should not be here,'" Ledbetter said.

Local 4 News was not able to reach Ledbetter's neighbor, but other residents nearby say they've never had a problem with the hay.