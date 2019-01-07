Thoms boasts new developments at Rock Island State of the City

Rock Island’s mayor says there have been positive developments over the past year that have brought hundreds of jobs to the community.

That was just one message from Mayor Mike Thoms during his state of the city address today. Thoms said new investments topped $27 million dollars. Blighted houses and factory buildings have also undergone demolition

“We had a number of development projects happen. We’ve got some neighborhood projects that happened. Visiting the different neighborhoods and having picnics — we did a number of housing inspections and health inspections,” Thoms said.

Thoms also pointed out that violent crimes decreased 35 percent since 2017.