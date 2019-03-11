Ticket purchased in Abingdon will split $650,000 lottery jackpot Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Abingdon, you may want to check it right away.

Ma & Pa Liquors in Abingdon sold a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday.

Another ticket purchased in Chicago also matched all the numbers.

The two lucky winners will split the $650,000 jackpot.