Ticket purchased in Abingdon will split $650,000 lottery jackpot
If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Abingdon, you may want to check it right away.
Ma & Pa Liquors in Abingdon sold a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday.
Another ticket purchased in Chicago also matched all the numbers.
The two lucky winners will split the $650,000 jackpot.
