Ticket purchased in Abingdon will split $650,000 lottery jackpot

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 01:16 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 01:16 PM CDT

If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Abingdon, you may want to check it right away.

Ma & Pa Liquors in Abingdon sold a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday.

Another ticket purchased in Chicago also matched all the numbers.

The two lucky winners will split the $650,000 jackpot.

