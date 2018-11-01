Too many close calls: Stop arm violations a daily occurrence for East Moline school bus drivers

East Moline, Illinois - East Moline bus drivers told Local Four News, their biggest challenge isn't a bus full of kids.

They said they're experiencing way too many close calls as some Quad Cities drivers show patience is not their virtue.

Earlier this week, a driver not hitting the brakes for a stop arm hit and killed three kids in Indiana.

The Director of Transportation for the East Moline School District told Local Four News, fortunately, they haven't had any accidents.

The law in both Illinois and Iowa is on a road with three lanes or less, motorists cannot pass a school bus that is stopped with its stop arm out.

The only time passing is allowed in on a road with four or more lanes and driving in the opposite direction of a stopped bus.

But Evelyn Gay with the East Moline School District said she sees it all too often where people are breaking this law.

Director of Transportation Evelyn Gay said, "We see several people run our stop signs every day."

In the organized chaos of getting children to and from school, Gay told Local Four News when she and her fellow bus drivers are behind the wheel, it's not just the kids they're looking out for.

Gay said, "Just people being impatient, very, very close calls."

On their routes, Gay said they've come to notice specific problem areas.

Gay said, "On our one-ways. Going west on 16th avenue and coming east on 17th avenue."

She added, "Kennedy Drive is a very big area that we've seen a lot of violators."

She said it's especially bad when school gets out, but the peak for incidents comes Monday morning and Friday afternoon.

Gay said, "On a Friday afternoon, you can forget it. People are just so much in a hurry."

Gay said that makes monthly training for bus drivers all the more critical and taking precautions necessary to ensure the safety of their young passengers.

Gay said, "When you're at a stop, make sure you check your mirrors before you put out your stop arm. Make sure that them cars are coming to a stop before you open the door."

One of their best tools has been an extra set of eyes.

Gay said, "Our incident button that we push."

About six years ago, installing stop-arm cameras to capture violators they then provide to police.

"Zero right in on the license plate of that vehicle," said Gay. "The make and model."

Gay told Local Four News, she wants motorists to realize a little time stopping behind a bus is worth the life of a child.

Gay said, "Everybody to get the message that it's really important because there's going to be a child getting off that bus."

She is asking drivers to just pay attention.

"Especially when the amber lights are on, that means to slow down and that a bus is getting ready to come to a stop," said Gay.

Gay also credited their close relationship with the East Moline Police Department in trying to minimize this issue.

Speaking with one of their detectives, he told Local Four News, two weeks ago they partnered with Illinois State Police in an extra enforcement effort with the school to catch drivers that don't hit the brakes when yellow school buses come to a stop.

A ticket for not stopping can take a bite out of the wallet.

In Illinois, a first offense will cost $150.

The fine in Iowa ranges between $250 and $675.

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services conducts an annual survey of stop arm violations.

The 2018 survey involves bus drivers from 38 states and D.C. reporting what they see on just a one day period.

The 108,623 drivers reported 83,944 illegal passing occurrences.