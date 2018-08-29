Tornado touched down at Clinton-Scott County border, damaged house

A tornado formed yesterday at 7:09 p.m. just north of Donahue, Iowa in Scott County and traveled into Clinton County and ended southeast of Grand Mound, Iowa. It had winds of 80 MPH.
Most of the damage was to trees, but the EF-0 tornado strengthened and caused damage to a house and corn.
Photos: Storms in the QC area https://t.co/bBGTDm4hd4 pic.twitter.com/qve8uHbg0u— Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) August 29, 2018
A tornado formed yesterday at 7:09 just North of Donahue, IA and traveled into Clinton County and ended SE of Grand Mound, IA. It had winds of 80mph. pic.twitter.com/gEk9smU768— Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) August 29, 2018
Tornado summary from yesterday… #QCweather pic.twitter.com/gIeUx9Tyyb— Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) August 29, 2018