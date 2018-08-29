Breaking News
Police identify suspect in Big 10 Mart murder — and he’s dead

Tornado touched down at Clinton-Scott County border, damaged house

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
DlzBIHhWwAElJpG_1535579501453.jpg

A tornado formed yesterday at 7:09 p.m. just north of Donahue, Iowa in Scott County and traveled into Clinton County and ended southeast of Grand Mound, Iowa. It had winds of 80 MPH.

Most of the damage was to trees, but the EF-0 tornado strengthened and caused damage to a house and corn.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On and Off The Radar

More Weather Blog