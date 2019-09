4:30 PM UPDATE: The severe weather threat has decreased across much of the area the rest of this evening. The remaining chances for severe storms exists mainly in the far east, farther towards the Chicagoland area.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of the Quad-City Area through 9:00 PM tonight.

Tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds are all possible this afternoon and evening across the area.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings if and when they are issued today.