Tornado Watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for counties just South of the metro Quad Cities.

This watch includes Mercer, Henry and Knox Counties in Illinois among others.

In Iowa, Louisa, Henry and Des Moines Counties are included.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

The radar is quiet as of 4:35 p.m. but that will change quickly later this evening.

Storms are most likely to initiate between 5 and 7 p.m.

We’ll keep everyone posted on Local 4 WHBF-TV, Fox 18 TV and right here at OurQuadCities.com