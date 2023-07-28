Good morning QCA! It will be another hot day in the quad cities as highs will climb into the upper 90’s with feel-like temps in the triple digits.

We are tracking a line of storms this evening and this line can produce strong to severe storms. Impacts: Very strong winds will be the primary concern but some storms could produce large hail.

Timing: The timing of the storms will be right around sunset until about 1 am this evening. A few additional storms could be possible overnight as well.

Temps then will fall into the mid 80’s for highs over the weekend!