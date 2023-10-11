Wednesday starts dry but rain moves in during the afternoon. We’ll see off-and-on showers/storms this afternoon with highs in the lower 60’s. Any storm that can get going can produce some gusty winds.

We will start our Thursday off on a wet and nosy note. Storms will be around as you head out the door and some storms could produce some heavy rainfall. Highs will climb into the lower 60’s.

Expect the same thing heading into your Friday and Saturday. When we finally dry out, rainfall totals could reach anywhere from 2-3″ of rain. We dry out on Sunday.