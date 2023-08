Heading out the door Monday morning, you may want the umbrella with you as we are tracking storms in the QCA. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois. The primary threat is tornadoes with strong winds and large hail being the secondary.

Highs will only top out in the lower 70’s to mid 70’s. Tuesday will be perfect as highs will climb into the mid to upper 70’s with a mostly sunny sky.