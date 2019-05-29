News

Traffic alert: Crash at John Deere Road and 70th Street

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 11:58 AM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 12:12 PM CDT

Crews are cleaning up the scene of a two-vehicle accident at John Deere Road and 70th Street in Moline.

At least one person is being treated on scene. Local 4 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected