Traffic alert: Crash at John Deere Road and 70th Street
Crews are cleaning up the scene of a two-vehicle accident at John Deere Road and 70th Street in Moline.
At least one person is being treated on scene. Local 4 News is working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews are cleaning up the scene of a two-vehicle accident at John Deere & 70th St. in Moline. At least one person is being treated on scene. We are working to learn more. @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/53ok9wIFMd— Kelley Bowles WHBF (@Kelley_Bowles1) May 29, 2019
