A Des Moines resident has been arrested on multiple charges after Jo Daviess County deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration on US Route 20 at Barge Terminal Road. Deputies made contact with the driver, Deaundra Alexander, on June 14 at approximately 9:30 a.m. and observed open alcohol in plain view. Alexander was asked to step out of the vehicle and deputies observed a suspected THC vape pen on Alexander’s person. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located multiple rounds of firearm ammunition, suspected cannabis, a white powdery substance, a green pill containing MDMA (Ecstasy) and counterfeit currency.

Alexander was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Driving While License Suspended, Unlawful Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol and Loud Exhaust Prohibited.

The incident remains under investigation.