A train hit a vehicle at a railroad crossing in West Liberty on Tuesday and one person had to be transported by air to Iowa City.

The West Liberty Police Department responded around 10:39 a.m. to the 200 block of North Calhoun Street.

The West Liberty Police Department requested the Iowa State Patrol for a technical accident investigator.

The Muscatine County Sheriffs Department, West Liberty fire and ambulance, Atalissa fire and ambulance also assisted at the scene.