The delayed results of the Iowa Caucus has people wondering if they will continue to be the first Caucus and if they should switch to a different format like a primary. Political Science Chair, Bill Parsons says that this this is just another blow to the Caucus process in Iowa and wonders what will happen in 2024

"I think the opportunity is Iowa won't be the first in the nation caucus." Said Parsons. "They may have to change the way they vote maybe to a primary and probably will most likely be a different state that will go first."