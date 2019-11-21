Trump Tree taken down from Festival of Trees

Quad Cities native, Ashley Richardson was planning on participating in her third Festival of Trees, however executives at the Quad City Arts deemed that her tree, one that represented President Trump, was too political and was supporting a campaign.

Ashley took the tree down and put it up at Davenport Guns for it to be displayed. The tree will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to Camp Valor Outdoors. Camp Valor Outdoors is an organization that helps out veterans by taking them hunting, fishing, and shooting.

Despite having to take the tree down at the festival, Ashley still wanted to support the veterans and show off her tree.