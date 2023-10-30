Tempt your taste buds at an evening of fine Ukrainian cuisine on Saturday, November 4 from 5-8 p.m. at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, 2930 W. Locust Street in Davenport. Guests can try authentic dishes during the five-course gourmet meal, from savory borscht (beet soup) to mouthwatering holubtsi (Ukrainian stuffed cabbage). Ukrainian wine and beer will also be available for sampling.

The musical program will feature Ukrainian dances and songs.

Tickets are available here. All proceeds will go to Ukrainians in the Quad Cities area and will be spent on the medical and humanitarian needs of people in Ukraine. Email the Quad Cities Area Ukrainians with questions at qcauaid@gmail.com or contact Jennifer Robb at the MCCQC via email at jennarobb0430@yahoo.com or by phone at (563) 271-8872.