There’s a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the area on Tuesday. Locations NW of the Quad Cities could see some freezing rain from early in the morning through afternoon.

The advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m.

In the Quad Cities we’re looking at rain and a few rumbles of thunder early Tuesday.

Then we could see a bit of freezing rain as temperatures go down below freezing in the afternoon. The n the precip. wraps up by dinnertime.

With frozen ground and a few brief, heavy showers, there could be some ponding of water on area roadways Tuesday.