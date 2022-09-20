STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Two boys under the age of 18 were charged with burglary after assaulting a child outside of their home, police said.

The Storm Lake Public Safety Police and Fire said in a release that police were called to a residence on West 8th Street Saturday at 8 p.m. for a report of a burglary.

The release stated officers were told that a child had allegedly been physically assaulted by an 11-year-old boy outside of the victim’s residence at around 11 a.m. After the assault, the victim left the residence and returned around 8 p.m. where they noticed that some items including electronics and clothing were missing.

Police investigated the incident and charged two 11-year-old boys with third-degree burglary. One of the boys was also charged with simple assault.

Both boys were issued a juvenile referral and released to a parent. They are both expected to make an appearance in juvenile court.