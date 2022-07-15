Two 13 year olds were taken into custody early Friday morning in connection with a stolen car out of the Cedar Rapids area.

Johnson County Deputies responded to a report of an erratic driver on Interstate 380 at the 7 mile marker on Friday July 15 at 12:28 a.m. A deputy located the vehicle a short time later, still travelling southbound on Interstate 380 and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver did not stop, and a short pursuit ensued, ending on Hwy 1 SW near Kitty Lee Rd SW in Iowa City. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both identified as 13-year-old males and the deputy learned the vehicle had been recently stolen from the Cedar Rapids area.

The juvenile male driver has been charged with Theft 1st Degree, Eluding and Speeding. The juvenile male passenger has been charged with Theft 1st Degree. Both males were transported to Linn County Juvenile Detention. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by North Liberty Police Department, Coralville Police Department, Iowa City Police Department, and Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center.