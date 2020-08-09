Two arrested in Muscatine for Act Of Terrorism

Two Muscatine residents are facing charges after they attempted to drive into the Public Safety Building Sunday morning.

The two suspects are 24-year-old Gilberto Daniel Castillo and 21-year-old Marc Anthony Castillo and were arrested for Act Of Terrorism.

The officers who were inside the building at the time of the incident weren’t injured.

Gilberto Daniel Castillo has been charged with terrorism, assault on a police officer causing injury, 2nd degree criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts and various traffic violations.

Marc Anthony Castillo has been charged with terrorism. 2nd degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.

The incident is currently under investigation.