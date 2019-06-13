Two charged after gunshots fired in Davenport
Two people are now facing charges after shots were fired in Davenport yesterday evening.
It happened at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Riverview Place.
Davenport Police arrested Trey Miller and Shawn Housby on weapons charges.
Detectives say they picked up a loaded gun at the scene.
Local 4 News also saw several shell casings on the street.
More Stories
-
HONG KONG (AP) - Hong Kong's government headquarters has reopened as…
-
The staff of an embattled nursing home speaks out for the first time…
-
The Davenport and Bettendorf police departments are hosting the 2019…