Two charged after gunshots fired in Davenport Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Trey Miller (Scott County Jail) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shawn Housby (Scott County Jail) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Two people are now facing charges after shots were fired in Davenport yesterday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Riverview Place.

Davenport Police arrested Trey Miller and Shawn Housby on weapons charges.

Detectives say they picked up a loaded gun at the scene.

Local 4 News also saw several shell casings on the street.