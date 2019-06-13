News

Two charged after gunshots fired in Davenport

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 10:08 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:08 AM CDT

Two people are now facing charges after shots were fired in Davenport yesterday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Riverview Place.

Davenport Police arrested Trey Miller and Shawn Housby on weapons charges.

Detectives say they picked up a loaded gun at the scene.

Local 4 News also saw several shell casings on the street.

