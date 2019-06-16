Live Now
Emergency tower repairs under way to fix signal interruptions

Two EF-2 tornadoes surveyed in Des Moines County

News

by: Zane Satre

Posted: / Updated:
TOR TRACKS_1560716486439.JPG.jpg

National Weather Service damage surveys have confirmed two tornadoes briefly touched down Saturday night in northeastern Des Moines County, just south of Oakville, IA.

Both tornadoes were rated EF-2 (on a scale of 0-5), with peaks winds of 120 mph. Multiple homes were damaged, including one moved off its foundation. Other outbuildings were also damaged or destroyed, including a hog confinement. 

The tornadic winds were even strong enough to move two pieces of farm equipment 40 yards and briefly lift a pickup truck into the air. 

In addition to building and vehicle damage, numerous trees and power poles were snapped. 

No injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Local News

More Local News

On and Off The Radar

More Weather Blog