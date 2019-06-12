Two juveniles shot in Davenport Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Two juveniles were shot Monday night in Davenport.

The Davenport Police Department responded to the 800 block of Pershing Avenue around 10:07 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

Two juveniles arrived at Genesis with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers canvassed the area and detectives are following up.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app "CityConnect Davenport, IA."