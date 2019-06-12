Two juveniles shot in Davenport
Two juveniles were shot Monday night in Davenport.
The Davenport Police Department responded to the 800 block of Pershing Avenue around 10:07 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
Two juveniles arrived at Genesis with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Officers canvassed the area and detectives are following up.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app "CityConnect Davenport, IA."
