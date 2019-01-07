Two park slides intentionally set on fire in Camanche

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Camanche police and fire departments are looking for information about two fires set off at two of their parks.

The first fire occurred on December 27th around 9:00 in the evening at Platt park when police and fire were dispatched to a report of a slide being set on fire.

The second fire occurred Sunday just after midnight at Anthony park when police and fire were dispatched to another report of a slide being set on fire.

Both fires were immediately extinguished by the fire department.

Damage to the slides are estimated at over $1000 each.