Two park slides intentionally set on fire in Camanche

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 10:52 AM CST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 10:52 AM CST

Camanche police and fire departments are looking for information about two fires set off at two of their parks.

The first fire occurred on December 27th around 9:00 in the evening at Platt park when police and fire were dispatched to a report of a slide being set on fire.

The second fire occurred Sunday just after midnight at Anthony park when police and fire were dispatched to another report of a slide being set on fire.

Both fires were immediately extinguished by the fire department. 

Damage to the slides are estimated at over $1000 each.

 

